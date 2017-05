2017 NCAA Softball Tournament: Schedule, game times, TV channels for Regionals

Thursday, May 18

Salt Lake City Regional

Mississippi State vs. BYU | 6 p.m. | ESPN3

No. 11 Utah vs. Fordham | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Friday, May 19

Gainesville Regional

Oklahoma State vs. Florida International | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

No. 1 Florida vs. Florida A&M | 2:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Tuscaloosa Regional

Louisiana Tech vs. Minnesota | 2:30 p.m. | ESPNU

No. 16 Alabama vs. Albany | 5 p.m. | SEC Network

College Station Regional

Texas State vs. Texas | 5 p.m. | Longhorn Network

No. 9 Texas A&M vs. Texas Southern | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Knoxville Regional

S.C. Upstate vs. Ohio State | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN3

No. 8 Tennessee vs. Longwood | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Los Angeles Regional

CSU Fullerton vs. San Jose State | 9 p.m. | ESPN3

No. 5 UCLA vs. Lehigh | 11:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Oxford Regional

North Carolina vs. Arizona State | 7 p.m. | ESPN

No. 12 Mississippi vs. Southern Illinois | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Baton Rouge Regional

Louisiana vs. McNeese State | 4 p.m. | ESPN3

No. 13 LSU vs. Fairfield | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Tallahassee Regional

Jacksonville State vs. Georgia | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 4 Florida State vs. Princeton | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

Eugene Regional

Missouri vs. Wisconsin | 9 p.m. | ESPN

No. 3 Oregon vs. Illinois-Chicago | 11:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Lexington Regional

Marshall vs. Illinois | 12 p.m. ET | ESPN

No. 14 Kentucky vs. DePaul | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Seattle Regional

Fresno State vs. Michigan | 9 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 6 Washington vs. Montana | 11:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Auburn Regional

California vs. Notre Dame | 2 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 7 Auburn vs. East Tennessee State | 4:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Norman Regional

Arkansas vs. Tulsa | 12:30 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 10 Oklahoma vs. North Dakota State | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Waco Regional

James Madison vs. Oregon State | 5 p.m. | ESPN3

No. 15 Baylor vs. Kent State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Tucson Regional

St. Francis (Pa.) vs. South Carolina | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

No. 2 Arizona vs. New Mexico State | 9:30 p.m. | ESPNU

2017 NCAA Softball Tournament: Dates

Regionals: Four-team, double-elimination format from Thursday, May 18 through Sunday, May 21. Sixteen teams advance to the Super Regionals.

Super Regionals: Two teams play in a best-of-3 format Thursday, May 25 through Sunday, May 28. Eight advance to the NCAA Women’s College World Series.

NCAA Women’s College World Series: Eight teams compete in double elimination bracket play starting Thursday, June 1. The final two teams then play in a best-of-3 championship series. Game 3 would be Thursday, June 8.

