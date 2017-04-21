Obituaries

Lisa Williams-Boothe

BATESVILLE–Our beloved Lisa Shanae Williams-Boothe, age 32, in God’s loving embrace, gained her wings on Monday, April 17, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Desoto in Southaven.

Lisa’s beautiful smile and warm laughter were contagious. Lisa loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was an encourager, devoted and full of passion in promoting students’ success through the educational system.

Lisa was born on July 7, 1984 and was the proud daughter of the late Mrs. Joann Taylor Ford who taught for over 25 years in the North Panola School District and her stepfather, Mr. Cecil Ford. She was a member of West Batesville Baptist Church.

Lisa graduated in the top five of her class in 2002 from South Panola High School where she was crowned homecoming queen. She received her B.S. degree from Delta State University in 2007 and also became a member of Psi Kappa Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. She received her master of education degree in 2010 and her specialist in education degree in 2013 from the University of Mississippi.

Lisa started her teaching career in 2007 in the North Panola School District. She was selected as Senatobia Middle School assistant principal in 2012 and became principal of Green Hill Elementary School in 2015, in service and dedication to your students and staff.

Lisa was preceded in death by her loving mother, Mrs. Joann Taylor Ford.

She leaves to forever cherish and celebrate her life her devoted and beloved husband, Anderson R. Boothe, her soulmate. Having the great fortune of being born a twin, she leaves her loving and devoted brother, Lee S. Williams (NaTasha Knox-Williams), one of her best friends.

She will be missed and her life celebrated by her beloved stepfather, Cecil Ford, who raised her along by her mother’s side. Also surviving her are five stepsisters: Mary George, Naomi Harris, Melanie Keys, Theresa Driver, Anita Driver; and two stepbrothers: Tyrone Bishop and Markaus Davis; and a host of aunts and uncles and other relatives and many dear friends that she considered family.

Her babies, she called them, Green Hill School and Senatobia School District students, each held a special place in her heart. She loved them dearly and wanted them to excel and do great things. Her awesome staff and amazing coworkers over the years all left imprints in her heart.

Visitation for Mrs. Boothe will be Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary. Family will receive visitors from 4 to 5 p.m. The Memorial Service will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Cooley’s.

The celebration of life service for Principal Lisa Shanae Williams-Boothe will be Sunday, April 23 at 1 p.m. at the Batesville Civic Center.

Memorials can be made to North Panola School District, designated to Green Hill Elementary Playground Fund, 470 Hwy 51 North, Sardis, MS 38666, as a lasting tribute to Principal Lisa Shanae Williams-Boothe.

Lillian Mirl Minor

Lillian Mirl Minor, 77, died Wednesday, April 19, 2017 in Lexington, Tenn.

Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Friday, April 21 at Forest Hill South, Memphis, with a funeral service immediately following. Interment will be in the Forest Hill South Cemetery.

Ms. Minor was a seamstress and she was the pastor of Church of God of Prophecy.

May Agnes Martindale

TUTWILER– May Agnes Martindale, 100, died April 17, 2017 at Tallahatchie General Hospital Extended Care.

Funeral service was held April 19 at First Baptist Church in Charleston. Interment followed at Rosemound Cemetery in Tutwiler. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale had charge.

Mrs. Martindale was born May 21, 1916 to the late James and Mary Ann Tributt Lane. She was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church in Charleston.

Peggy Teague

BATESVILLE–Peggy Frances Sides Teague passed from this life on April 13, 2017, at the age of 62.

She was born on April 21, 1954, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to Roy Sides and Hilda Lydia Ruebel Sides.

Peggy Teague always had a servant’s heart. She graduated in 1972 from Cape Central, and later graduated from college at the Southeast Hospital School of Nursing in 1992. She really loved to take care of people. She served as a Sunday School teacher for numerous years and was involved in Bible quizzing. Peggy enjoyed shopping. She loved to be outside and to lay out. Most of all she loved spoiling and spending time with her grand babies.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, and also two sisters, Glenda Deason of Fresno, Calif., and Barbara Lunceford of Cape Girardeau.

She is survived by two brothers, John Sides (Beverly) of Powell, Wyoming, and Jeffrey Sides (Rosie) of Cape Girardeau; a son, Jesse “Jay” Teague (Rachelle) of Batesville; a daughter, Jamie McBrayer (Jeffery) of Batesville; five grandchildren, Alaina, Alyssa, Lydia, Lyla, and Noah; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Memorial Services for Peggy Teague were held at the Calvary United Pentecostal Church (581 Broadridge Dr, Jackson, MO) on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Interment was held at the Lorimier Cemetery in Cape Girardeau. All arrangements were made under the direction of the Teague and Sons Funeral home.

Rosie Willingham

SARDIS—Rosie A. Willingham, 85, died Sunday, April 16, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with family hour from 4-6 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, April 22 at 2 p.m. at New Bethlehem M.B. Church in Batesville. Pastor Travis Willingham will officiate the service. Interment will follow at New Bethlehem Cemetery.

Ms. Willingham was born December 21, 1931 to the Callie Willingham and Elviva Irby Willingham in Panola County. She was a retired site manager at Valley Foods and a member of New Bethlehem M.B. Church in Batesville. She was president of the mission, usher, and assistant Sunday School teacher at her church.

She is survived by her son, Phil Willingham of Hope Mills, North Carolina; daughters, Janet W. Key and Brenda Willingham, both of Sardis, Evelyn W. Gipson of Southaven; sisters, Bernice Rhea of Beloit, Wis., and Bertha Willingham of Sardis; 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.