Batesville Dental claims 6u JP Hudson titles





By Ashley Crutcher

J. P. Hudson’s Batesville Dental Clinic softball team claimed the 6 and under Dogtag champions after their 13-5 win over First Security Insurance Tuesday night.

Batesville Dental Clinic scored four runs in the first inning. Kaylee Glover started with a hit to center and scored, followed by Olivia Gant, Kendyl Clark and Mary Carly Tutor. Molley Harper scored the first run for First Security Insurance.

Haylee Fisher and Graylee Gentry added more runs to the score in the second inning for Batesville Dental followed by three runs by Glover, Gant and Clark.

After a scoreless third inning, Fisher, Gentry, Glover and Gant scored the final four runs for Batesville Dental.

First Security began producing runs in their final at-bat as Harper scored again, followed by Gracelyn Snyder, Leslie Snider and Allie Whitaker.

Batesville Dental Clinic defeated Dunlap & Kyle 13-7 allowing them to advance to the championship game. First Security Insurance won their game 10-2 against Batesville Refrigeration to advance to the championship game.

Batesville Dental Clinic 13, Dunlap & Kyle 7

Dunlap & Kyle started on offense, scoring two runs. Batesville Dental answered back with three runs of their own. Batesville Dental scored five runs in the second inning, after Dunlap & Kyle was unable to get runners on base.

Dunlap & Kyle scored two runs in the top of the third. Batesville Dental scored five runs in their last bat in the bottom of the third.

Dunlap & Kyle scored three runs in the final inning, but it wasn’t enough to catch up with Batesville Dental’s 13 runs.

Batesville Refrigeration, 2 vs. First Security Insurance, 10

Batesville Refrigeration was unable to score in the first two innings. First Security scored one run in the first inning. In the top of the third, Batesville Refrigeration scored one run to tie the game. First Security came out swinging in the bottom of the third, taking the lead with four runs.

In the fourth and final inning, Batesville Refrigeration scored another run. First Security ended the game with five runs, making the final score 10-2.