Able people should be working people

Published 3:18 pm Wednesday, July 10, 2024

By Mary Murphy

New Enon Community

Today is another world, filled with anger, disloyal to your selves and others who claim

they are always right.

Age is not something to be ashamed of. We should shout it from the rooftop that the

Lord gave us knowledge and breathing room to stand. Our generations continue to run

companies, teach, preach, run the government while others refuse to work.

We see stars shining above the clouds filled with moisture in the air, bright and

beautiful. Oh, how wonderful it is to grow old gracefully. Not seeking to hurt others by

saying they are too old to serve but give to every capacity available to them.

Age becomes a problem when people cannot solve the problems themselves. I’ve

learned that people who holler the loudest, many do not vote. They enjoy discouraging

others from doing their civic duty to the country. These same individuals, many of them

do not hit a lick at a stick, to bring money home to help the economy.

Those of us who are moving up in age, would love to work, but many cannot stand for a

long period of time.

Work is medicine to some of us. To those who complain, have no idea what it takes to

run a city, state or county. Walk a mile in the other person's shoes. In order for our

County to run you must participate in local politics, to put the people you vote for in

office.

Loud or bad. If you really care about this community, jobs are calling on the generations

of the future, we need you to work to feel the void that others of a certain age leave

vacant.

Let your light shine, so others may see your good work. Psalm 152:5 “They that save in

tears shall reap in joy.”