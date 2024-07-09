Stuff the Bus set for July 27 – JA members will be at Rose’s lot Published 4:38 pm Tuesday, July 9, 2024

The Junior Auxiliary of Batesville will be hold its annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive later this month.

Donations of supplies can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to noon on July 27 at Roses Department Store parking lot and will benefit students in the South Panola School district needing school supplies and hygiene products.

Items that are needed include 24-count crayon boxes, glue sticks, No. 2 pencils, pencil cap erasers, washable markers, plastic prong folders, 1” or 2” binders, safety scissors, backpacks, zipper pouches, pencil boxes, notebooks, water bottles, earbuds/headphones, art supplies, feminine products and deodorant.

Monetary donations will be accepted onsite or can be sent via PayPal or Venmo via JA of Batesville.