Arkabutla archery dates set
Published 4:30 pm Wednesday, July 3, 2024
News Release
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District has announced that Arkabutla
Lake will hold its special management archery deer hunt Oct. 18-20 and 25-27
The event will consist of two, three-day hunts. Applicants must have a valid Mississippi hunting
license. Applications are available at the Arkabutla Lake Field Office, and online.
The deadline for receiving applications is 3 p.m., Aug. 28. Hunters will be drawn in a random
order until all available spots are filled. This drawing will take place Sept. 2, and successfully
drawn applicants will be notified via email or phone call.
Once notified, chosen applicants will be informed about the opportunity to scout the hunting
area until Sept. 30, 2024. The hunting area and number of applicants may vary based on
closures below the dam.
If you have any questions about the hunt or need an application, please contact Sawyer Hunt at
(662) 301-4562 or the Arkabutla Lake Field Office at (662) 562-6261.