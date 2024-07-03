Arkabutla archery dates set Published 4:30 pm Wednesday, July 3, 2024

News Release

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District has announced that Arkabutla

Lake will hold its special management archery deer hunt Oct. 18-20 and 25-27

The event will consist of two, three-day hunts. Applicants must have a valid Mississippi hunting

license. Applications are available at the Arkabutla Lake Field Office, and online.

The deadline for receiving applications is 3 p.m., Aug. 28. Hunters will be drawn in a random

order until all available spots are filled. This drawing will take place Sept. 2, and successfully

drawn applicants will be notified via email or phone call.

Once notified, chosen applicants will be informed about the opportunity to scout the hunting

area until Sept. 30, 2024. The hunting area and number of applicants may vary based on

closures below the dam.

If you have any questions about the hunt or need an application, please contact Sawyer Hunt at

(662) 301-4562 or the Arkabutla Lake Field Office at (662) 562-6261.