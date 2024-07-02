Johnna Kay “Fuzzy” Ashmore, 60 Published 6:27 pm Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Johnna Kay Ashmore, known affectionately as “Fuzzy”, passed away Friday, June 28, 2024, at her home in Courtland, surrounded by her family at the age of 60.

Family and friends paid their respects at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville on Monday, July 1. A funeral service for Fuzzy was held on Tuesday, July 2, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Belen Cemetery near Marks.

Johnna Kay was born on August 5, 1963, in Memphis, to the late Joseph Richard Savage and Charlene Bishop Savage. Fuzzy dedicated many years of her life as the beloved secretary for Atkins Office Supply in Clarksdale.

Fuzzy’s warm and caring personality endeared her to all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She radiated love and kindness in every interaction, leaving a positive imprint on everyone she met. One of Fuzzy’s greatest joys was her love for the ocean. She found solace and peace by the sea, especially during beach trips shared with her sisters and late husband. Additionally, she cherished moments spent shopping with her daughter, nurturing her flower beds, and creating unforgettable memories with her grandchildren.

The family she leaves behind to cherish her memory includes her three children, Tricia McGee (Timmy) of Teasdale, Marty Williams (Nikki) of Crowder, and John Joseph Williams of Courtland; her sister, Tracey Willyard (Danny) of Ft. Payne, AL; her brother, Joe Savage (Linda) of Rossville, TN; and six granddaughters, Caitlin, Sydney, Maggie, Tabby, Leah, and Adalyn.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charley W. Ashmore, Jr.; two sisters, Donna Harris and Dottie Laster; and two brothers, Bo Savage and James Savage.