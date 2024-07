Exchange Scholarships Presented Published 4:08 pm Tuesday, July 2, 2024

The Exchange Club of Batesville recently presented two deserving students with scholarship funds for their upcoming college freshman years. Olivia Cole, a SPHS graduate, and Rowan Baker, a NDS graduate, are this year’s scholarship recipients. Making the presentation was (from left) Exchange Club members Russell Pierce, Calvin Land, and Connie Hawkins.