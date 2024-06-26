Panola bordered by CWD counties Published 3:39 am Wednesday, June 26, 2024

In the last six years, Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) has been detected in 317 white-tailed deer in 16 counties across Mississippi. The 2023-24 deer season saw the most samples submitted since 2018 with 9,000+ samples submitted by hunters.

This past season saw the addition of six new counties with their first detection of CWD. These counties included: Claiborne, Desoto, Harrison, Lafayette, Tate, and Tishomingo. During this past season, CWD was detected in 110 deer across 12 counties.

The number of white-tailed deer testing positive for CWD statewide is gradually increasing every year. The highest prevalence of CWD in 2024 was seen in Benton County with 1 in 5 deer testing positive and Marshall County with 1 in 12 deer testing positive. Statewide the prevalence has increased from 1 positive deer in 500 tested in 2018 to 1 positive deer in 83 tested.

In preparation for the 2024/2025 deer season, MDWFP encourages hunters to stay vigilant in submitting CWD samples and stay up to date on current CWD protocols in your area.