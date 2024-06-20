Cross article needs some clarification Published 8:44 am Thursday, June 20, 2024

Dear Editor,

It was brought to my attention that the article “The Cross, the Eagles’ flag, the rest of the story” in The Panolian on May 15, 2024, referenced me as a CPA (Certified Public Accountant).

I was not able to preview the article that I didn’t know was being written or I would have respectfully asked that CPA not be included in front of my name. I am not a CPA.

I respect the ladies and gentlemen that have earned the right to have that title and I would never misrepresent myself. I correct people all the time that call me a CPA while in casual conversation because it’s an easy assumption because of my firm and the work we do.

I am a Certified Fraud Examiner. I am a Public Accountant with over 30 years’ experience in the tax and accounting profession. I was an auditor/criminal investigator with the Mississippi Department of Revenue for over 13 of those years. I’m all of those things, but I am not a CPA.

If the article misled anyone in the readership of The Panolian, I am deeply sorry, but I had no involvement in the writing of the contributed article nor have I ever misrepresented myself as being a CPA. I want to make sure you are aware. I have too much respect for the industry to do so.

I have not spoken to the author of the contributing article, but am completely positive he/she didn’t have any intention of misleading you. I know the Editor was also unaware of the distinction and did not question the contributing writer’s unintentional misrepresentation.

I am a proud supporter of the Panola Eagle Club and if anyone would like to contribute to the club, please feel free to contact me or the other aforementioned people in the article. Your financial support would be greatly appreciated. The hard work and dedication of these young guys and their volunteer leaders is a tremendous asset to our community.

Go Tigers!

s/Steve Calvert

Batesville