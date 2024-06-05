Panola County Jail Log Published 12:10 pm Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Panola County Jail Log

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a

person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken

to, and processed at, the facility.

May 27

Raphael Lavert Larry, 6427 Pope-Crowder Rd., Pope, charged with disturbance of a business,

resisting arrest, and two counts of disorderly conduct.

Teanna Latrice Rudd, 3946B Eureka Rd., Batesville, charged with disturbance of the peace.

John Wayne Bradford, 3946B Eureka Rd., Batesville, charged with disturbance of the peace.

May 28

Javian Deion Hopson, 4144 Barnacre Rd., Sardis, charged with no tail lights, possession of

marijuana in a motor vehicle, and firearm enhancement penalty.

Michael Lashone Young, 409 Cherry St., Como, charged with contempt of court.

May 29

Teanna Latrice Rudd, 3946B Eureka Rd., Batesville, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Zacchaeus Elijah Nelson, 122 Oakleigh Dr., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Emily Savage Williamson, 528 CR 238 Bruce, arrested on a bench warrant.

Candice Leigh Sims, 3442 Phelps Rd., Courtland, charged with trespassing and simple assault.

Marvell Dashaderous Cox, 117 Panola Ave., Crowder, charged with three counts of aggravated

assault.

May 30

Emmanuel Redarion Renix, 113 Browning St., Batesville, charged with possession of marijuana

in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, and felony possession of a controlled

substance.

Crystal Anne Anthony, 203 Van Voris St., Batesville, charged with violation of a protection order.

Roddricus Reshawn Robinson, 1023 Wells Ext., Courtland, charged with cyberstalking.

Jarei Vedell Farlough, 2500 Whitney Place, Metairie, LA, arrested on a bench warrant.

James Lee Teter, 898 Floyd Island Rd., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Marcus Lorenzo Davis, 210 Barker Rd., Courtland, charged with possession of marijuana in a

motor vehicle, firearm enhancement penalty, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jesus Alberto Pena, 113 Cottage Trail, Batesville, charged with public drunkenness and simple

domestic violence.

Yolanda Martinez, 316 Broadway St., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness and simple

domestic violence.

Gabriela Cristina Davis, 454 E. Railroad Ave., Courtland, charged with DUI (third).

May 31

Darius Raymond Barksdale, 969 Heafner Rd., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Chance D’odyssey Griffin, 2761 Hentz Rd., Courtland, charged with contempt of court.

Sherry Odell Chadwick, 231 Patterson Lane, Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

James McBrayer, Jr., 15338 Old Panola Rd., Como, charged with aggravated assault, domestic

violence, contempt of court, and violation of probation terms.

Michael Lee Taylor, 357 Gregory Taylor Rd., Courtland, charged with contempt of court.

Johnny Lee Moore V, 286 E. Cypress St., Charleston, charged with DUI (other).

June 1

Question Y’drell Polk, 1211 Lawrence Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI.

David Eugon Burton, 300 King Rd., Crowder, charged with DUI.

Bobbie Eppenger, 8398 Tate-Panola Rd., Sarah, charged with DUI.

Nathan Charles Johnson, 68 Randall Rd., Courtland, charged with simple assault.

June 2

Willie Earl Porter, 149 Victory Rd., Courtland, charged with simple domestic violence.

Denial Maurice Sledge, 432C Fondren Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI.

Jasmine Lee Gatlin, 213 Pearson St., Batesville, charged with two counts of burglary of a

church.