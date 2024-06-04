Square Market kicks off season Wednesday morning – some afternoon hours added this year Published 3:45 pm Tuesday, June 4, 2024

1 of 8

A short ceremony will mark the opening of this summer’s Square Market in Batesville at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5. The popular farmers market also has a change this year – the last Wednesday of each month will be set aside for afternoon shoppers with hours from 3 to 7 p.m.

Regular hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be the standard throughout the summer for each Wednesday except the last each month. Square Market runs from the first week of June to the last week in September every year.

“The Batesville Square Market has been a staple in our downtown community for many years, and we are so excited to continue the tradition of providing a space for vendors for fresh veggies, homemade cottage foods, and incredible arts, crafts and homemade goods like soaps, jewelry, and more,” said Katie Azar, who helped organize the Batesville Main Street project this year.

Hand-picked vegetables from local farmers, fried pies, fresh baked goods, fresh squeezed lemonade, arts, crafts, jams, jellies, handmade jewelry, soaps, fresh cut flowers, woodwork, and sundry other offerings have made the farmer’s market a growing attraction in recent years.

Square Market is recognized as a Certified Farmers Market by the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce. Many of our vendors accept SNAP, WIC, and Senior Food Nutrition Program vouchers.

The vendors who accept these benefits will be clearly marked among the tents and stands that line the railroad tracks on the east side of the Square.

Anyone interested in becoming a vendor (cost is $15 per week) should contact the Main Street Program at 563-3126 in the offices of the Panola Partnership.