Free fishing days announced by Dept. of Wildlife Published 9:26 am Thursday, May 30, 2024

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) invites all resident to celebrate National Fishing and Boating Week, running from June 1 to 9.

This nationwide celebration is an invitation for all fishing and boating enthusiasts to come together and enjoy the outdoors. In Mississippi, June 1 and 2 have been designated as “Free Fishing Days,” allowing all Mississippi residents to participate in sport fishing without a license. Also, fishing permits are not required for state fishing lakes and state park lakes on those two days.

Additionally, mark calendars for July 4, another designated “Free Fishing Day” statewide. On this day, residents can enjoy fishing without a license on any of Mississippi’s public waters. However, it is important to note that fishing permits will be required at state fishing lakes and state park lakes specifically on July 4.

MDWFP encourages everyone to take advantage of National Fishing and Boating Week and appreciate the beauty of Mississippi’s waters. Whether you are an experienced angler or looking to try fishing for the first time, this celebration offers a fantastic opportunity to get outdoors.