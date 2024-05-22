Panola County Jail Log Published 10:49 am Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Panola County Jail Log

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of

the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at, the facility.

May 13

Rex Steve Whitworth, 1163 Wilson Rd., Batesville, charged with grand larceny.

Daphanee Noel Hoskins, 48 E.Q. Gleaton Rd., Sardis, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Ronnie David Dillard, 33 Ramsey Circle, Sardis, charged with DUI.

Dianah Nicole Welch, 175 Switzer Rd., Grenada, charged with a pre-trial violation.

Derrick Dewayne Brown, 107 Armstrong St., Batesville, charged with possession of marijuana and violation of the

loud music ordinance.

May 14

Kris Elvin Ryals, 962 Anchorage Rd., Oxford, charged with malicious mischief and trespassing.

Kristopher Austin Griste, 1442 Central Academy Rd., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

May 15

Preston Lee Goodwin, 4412 Joiner Rd., Batesville, charged with domestic violence/aggravated assault.

Exavier Cortez Pegues, 126 Willow Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Towanda Nicole Curry, 215 Draper St., Batesville, charged with malicious mischief.

Keven LeKeith Myers, 619 W. Pearl St., Grenada, charged with contempt of court.

John Wayne Bradford, 3946 Eureka Rd., Batesville, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Joshua Forrest Boyd, 110 Stockton Dr., Vicksburg, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance,

possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, driving while license suspended, and careless driving.

May 16

William Earl Doyle, Jr., 1790 Cotton Plant Rd., Batesville, held as a State Inmate.

Jeffrey Dewayne Pickett, 1204 James St., Robinsonville, held for Miss. Dept. of Corrections.

Latisha Sheria Ards, 221 Noble St., Batesville, held on a Drug Court sanction.

Christopher Jeymal Whitten, 117 Hoskins Rd., Batesville, charged with trespassing, shoplifting, and public

drunkenness.

Christina Hall, 14 Private Road 4083, Water Valley, charged with failure to appear (Lafayette County).

May 17

Amanda Lynette Taylor, 101 Goodhaven Rd., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Michael Lee Ayers, 71 Maurice Mitchell Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault and malicious mischief.

Chance Adion Johnson, 202 Deaton St., Batesville, charged with armed robbery.

Brian Cornelius Merrell, Jr., 210 Garson St., Batesville, charged with armed robbery.

Zyion Kendrell Hughes, 206 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with armed robbery.

Kiesha Lashandra Curry, 1461 Demo Ave., Memphis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Jonathan Edwards Davis, 1461 Demo Ave., Memphis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Dameon Chenier Sanford, 207 Gordon Dr., Batesville, charged with trespassing and contempt of court.

May 18

Jimmy Dale Hollingsworth, 125E Heafner Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI and no insurance.

Monica Sherell Merrell, 210 Garson St., Batesville, charged with felony contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Benjamin Nicholas McCaleb, 2078 Queens Court, Southaven, charged with BUI.

Emmanuel Evan Holmes, 779 Ridgecrest Dr., Pope, charged with DUI (other).

May 19

Darrelle Nelson Jones, 210 Edwin Circle, Sardis, charged with trespassing, shoplifting, and contempt of court.

Steve Lee Wilson, 114 Dickey Dr., Batesville, charged with DUI, driving while license suspended, and no insurance.

Brenida Rochell Walton, 508 Franklin St., Sardis, held for DeSoto County authorities.

Justin Chase Tullos, 385 Main St., Pope, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Makayli Ashton Bridges, 175 Toliver Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (other) and possession of paraphernalia.

Jrbreda Ladale Corley, 1187 Elizabeth St., Charleston, charged with DUI (other).

Terrence Derrell Stewart, 170 Henry Dr., Courtland, charged with DUI (other) and no drivers license.

Kiya Shene Cain, 305 Wood St., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Wallace Davion Ford, Jr., 1022 Wells Ext., Courtland, charged with DUI (other), no drivers license, and no insurance.

