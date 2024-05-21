Remember for those who can’t on Memorial Day Published 3:49 pm Tuesday, May 21, 2024

By Harold Brummett

Denmark Star Route

John 15:13. Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.

Memorial Day is the traditional start of summer. There will be travel to see family and friends over the long holiday weekend, barbeques, boating, and general celebrations for the day.

That is good, and no doubt what those who lay down their life would want to happen. Enjoying a free and prosperous country purchased with the blood of patriots is what the sacrifice was for.

The dead do not remember.

The 17-year-old under a cross at Normandy or the Marine laying under the black sand of Iwo Jima cannot remember. Sailors still entombed at their station on the bottom of the ocean, the airman who rode his machine into the earth cannot remember. All the patriots of all the wars cannot remember.

It is up to us to remember. We must remember the birthdays that never were, the futures that were never fulfilled, the loves never consummated. We live lives for the ones who gave their life for us. The barbeques, laughter, tears, sadness and joys we have because of someone who lay down their life for his friends.

This Memorial Day don’t stop the celebration, but perhaps pause for a moment and give silent thanks to those who had no greater love.

There will be a Memorial Day Celebration at the Veterans Park (125 Veterans Drive) at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 27. The speaker will be Colonel David McElreath. After the ceremony there will be hamburgers and hotdogs at the Veterans Hut.