Panola County Chiefs Published 3:55 pm Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Magnolia Heights School in Senatobia won the 2024 MAIS baseball championship in the 5A class, beating Oak Forest Academy in Amite, LA, in the final game. The Chiefs finished the season 35-5-1, playing in Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas. Batesville native and South Panola alum Chris McMinn is head coach. Panola County players on the championship team include (from left) Kaleb Dunn of Sardis, Reggie Reed of Como, Carter Drumheller of Batesville, and Leland Weldon of Batesville.