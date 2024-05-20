Joe Albert Dettor, 73 Published 12:06 pm Monday, May 20, 2024

Joe Albert Dettor, 73, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2024, at his home in Sardis . He was the husband of Mrs. Mackie Dettor.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 23, at 11 a.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Forrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home.

Joe was born on April 22, 1951, in Batesville, to his proud parents James Fenney Dettor and Marguerite Amelia Darby Dettor.

Joe led a remarkable life filled with love and care for his family and community. He dedicated himself to serving his country, retiring as a Sgt. Major from the U.S. Army and the Mississippi Army National Guard. He also retired from MDOT and gained many lasting friendships with his time there.

Beyond his military commitments, Joe found joy in various hobbies such as tending to cows, participating in and attending livestock shows, coaching little league baseball, cherishing time with his grandchildren, and embracing the great outdoors. Joe’s steadfast faith in the Lord showed through his faithfulness to his church, Hebron Baptist, where he served as deacon for many years.

Joe will be dearly missed by his surviving loved ones: his cherished wife, Mackie Wheeler Dettor of Sardis; his loving children, Amy Dickerson (Mickey) of Enterprise, and Dusty Dettor (Tish) of Batesville; his dear siblings Mary Reeder of Batesville, Judy Warren of Senatobia, Rob Dettor of Byrum, and Mike Dettor of Batesville; and his adored grandchildren, Kason Dettor, Andrew Dickerson, Bailey Holland, and Holly Gurneck.

He is now reunited with his parents, James Fenney Dettor, Sr. and Marguerite Amelia Darby Dettor, and one brother, James Fenney Dettor, Jr.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and veteran. His legacy will forever echo the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that any memorials be donated to the Panola County Cattlemen’s Association, C/O Panola County Extension Office 245 C Eureka St. Batesville, MS 38606, North Delta High School Baseball Team, 330 Green Wave Lane Batesville, MS 38606 or Revving Up for Autism, 1403 CR 323 Enterprise, MS 39330.