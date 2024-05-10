Addison Lawrence to represent Panola County at Miss Hospitality contest in July Published 1:40 pm Friday, May 10, 2024

The Panola Partnership has presented the 2024 Miss Hospitality title to Addison Lawrence, 20, daughter of Mario and Natalie Lawrence, and will participate in this year’s 75th year of the Mississippi Miss Hospitality competition in Hattiesburg this July. The role of Miss Hospitality is to be the face of a county’s tourism and economic development, exhibiting hospitality unique to each community.

Addison is a 2022 graduate of South Panola High School – graduating top of her class as Salutatorian and is in the SPHS Hall of Fame. She currently attends Mississippi State University as an accounting major, with the intent to pursue her master’s degree in accounting and obtaining a CPA license. Addison is on the President’s List and a member of Beta Alpha Psi.

She is a part of the Big Sis Organization at MSU, is an Ambassador for the MSU College of Business, a member of the MSU Undergraduate Women in Business, and a volunteer camp counselor. In her free time, Addison loves to teach spin classes, do DIY projects, and go fishing.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to represent Panola County in the Miss Hospitality competition,” said Addison. “I love Panola County and I love the state of Mississippi; there is so much about these amazing places that everyone needs to know!”

“We are honored and proud to present Addison Lawrence as our Miss Hospitality for Panola County. She articulates and exhibits the grace, kindness, and passion for Panola County needed to represent us well. We look forward to supporting her,” said Joe Azar, CEO of Panola Partnership.

Miss Lawrence will compete at the state Miss Hospitality competition with interviews, speeches, commercials, and evening gown attire.

Joining Addison is her choice for Little Miss Hospitality, Alli Reed Johnson, 7, of Batesville. She is the daughter of Todd and Ashley Johnson and is completing her 1st grade year at North Delta School. She will accompany Addison on stage in Hattiesburg at the competition, as well as in different appearances around Panola County.

