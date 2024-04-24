Probation officer has child porn charges Published 11:49 am Wednesday, April 24, 2024

By Alyssa Schnugg

Senior reporter

A federal probation officer from Water Valley faces child pornography charges in Lafayette

County.

Lonnie Everill, 44, of Yalobusha County is accused of distributing and possessing child

pornography.

The FBI filed a 12-page complaint on April 16 alleging Everill was using an online chat in an

attempt to have sex with a 9-year-old girl from California.

On March 25, the FBI in Oxford was contacted by an FBI special agent in California regarding

Everill.

According to the complaint, Everill was unknowingly chatting with an undercover FBI agent

about having sex with a 9-year-old girl. He had reportedly purchased a plane ticket to meet the

girl in Fresno, CA, according to court records.

The FBI was able to obtain 573 media files with 38 files of suspected child porn, some involving

children as young as toddlers.

A preliminary and detention hearing was originally set for last week, but it has been rescheduled

for 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Federal Courthouse.