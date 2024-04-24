Probation officer has child porn charges
Published 11:49 am Wednesday, April 24, 2024
By Alyssa Schnugg
Senior reporter
A federal probation officer from Water Valley faces child pornography charges in Lafayette
County.
Lonnie Everill, 44, of Yalobusha County is accused of distributing and possessing child
pornography.
The FBI filed a 12-page complaint on April 16 alleging Everill was using an online chat in an
attempt to have sex with a 9-year-old girl from California.
On March 25, the FBI in Oxford was contacted by an FBI special agent in California regarding
Everill.
According to the complaint, Everill was unknowingly chatting with an undercover FBI agent
about having sex with a 9-year-old girl. He had reportedly purchased a plane ticket to meet the
girl in Fresno, CA, according to court records.
The FBI was able to obtain 573 media files with 38 files of suspected child porn, some involving
children as young as toddlers.
A preliminary and detention hearing was originally set for last week, but it has been rescheduled
for 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Federal Courthouse.