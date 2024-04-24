Faithful Friends reunion one of a kind Published 1:30 pm Wednesday, April 24, 2024

By Donna Traywick

Mt. Olivet News

Tucked away neatly off Highway 315 about seven or eight miles from Mt. Olivet, is a compound

of a building known as Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church.

Built in the mid-1800s by a lively group of Christians. It remains so today. I had the honor and

privilege Saturday to attend a luncheon put on by members of 1950 and 60’s Sunday school

class at Pilgrims Rest.

This meeting got its beginning when more than five years ago, a large group from this Sunday

school class attended a beloved member's funeral. Since this was such a close knit group, they

decided to begin to meet annually for a luncheon. They decided to meet on the third Saturday of

every April.

Of course, this Saturday was that time and they came out with food, smiles, handshakes and

some tears of joy. Most of these members were of my age group. We grew up near each other

and all went to school together. I had not seen some of them in over 50 years.

This meeting had to mean so much to so many, because many of them came a good distance

to get there. Floyd Malone of Springfield, MO, makes the six hour drive every year. He even

puts the reunion on Facebook, so no one will forget. He shared with me the place in the church

where he was sitting, what time and what day it was when he was saved.

No wonder Pilgrims Rest is precious to him.

Richard Durrett came from Fairbanks, AK. His father, Thomas Durrett preached at Pilgrims Rest

in 1964, 65, 66. He graduated from South Panola in 1966, as did most of this group.

I asked Dot Crawley (maiden name) did they have a name for this very, very devoted group? No

one knew for sure what they called themselves. Can I give this group a name? Faithful Friends!

Plan to attend the Faithful Friends reunion in 2025 on the third Saturday.