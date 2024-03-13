Benefit planned for Ingram Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Staff Report

Family and friends of Wendy Ingram have planned a benefit event for Saturday, March 23, at New

Beginning Daycare Center at 296 Eureka St., to raise money for her fight against liver cancer.

The event is scheduled for noon to 5 p.m.

Pulled pork plates and baked goods will be sold, along with raffle tickets for donated prizes. A silent

auction is also planned.

For more information, or to make a donation, call 662-934-2414.