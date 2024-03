Sardis VFW Donates to Homeless, Veterans Published 4:13 pm Monday, March 11, 2024

The Joe C. Gardner VFW Post 12121 and VFW Auxiliary in Sardis donated supplies to homeless citizens and veterans of Panola County in a Jan. 6 event. Some of the participants in the charitable outreach were (from left) Jerry Mitchell, Thelma Isom, Alice Alexander, Wallace Walker, Eva Childs, and Daniel Childs. Donations were received from Lowe’s, Home Depot, Sayle Oil, and Entergy. (Contributed)