Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Boston Bruins on October 22

Published 4:54 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024
When the Nashville Predators play the Boston Bruins at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday (the puck drops at 8:45 PM ET), Filip Forsberg and Cole Koepke should be among the top players to keep an eye on.
Predators vs. Bruins Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 22
- Game Time: 8:45 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-126)
- Total: 5
- TV: ESPN+
Players to Watch
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|5
|2
|3
|5
|Ryan O’Reilly
|5
|1
|3
|4
|Jonathan Marchessault
|5
|1
|3
|4
|Roman Josi
|5
|0
|3
|3
|Luke Evangelista
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Bruins Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Cole Koepke
|6
|3
|3
|6
|Elias Lindholm
|6
|2
|3
|5
|David Pastrnak
|6
|4
|1
|5
|Mark Kastelic
|6
|2
|3
|5
|John Beecher
|6
|2
|3
|5
Predators vs. Bruins Stat Comparison
- The Predators’ two average goals per game add up to 10 total, which makes them the 32nd-ranked scoring team in the league.
- On defense, Nashville has allowed 23 goals (4.6 per game) to rank 26th in league action.
- The Predators’ offense has the NHL’s 17th-ranked power-play conversion rate (18.75%).
- The Bruins’ 21 total goals (3.5 per game) are the eighth-most in the league.
- Boston’s 20 total goals given up (3.3 per game) rank 20th in the league.
- The Bruins have a 16% power-play conversion rate, the league’s No. 21 percentage.
