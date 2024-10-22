Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Boston Bruins on October 22 Published 4:54 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

When the Nashville Predators play the Boston Bruins at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday (the puck drops at 8:45 PM ET), Filip Forsberg and Cole Koepke should be among the top players to keep an eye on.

Buy tickets for this matchup at StubHub!

Predators vs. Bruins Game Information

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Game Day: Tuesday, October 22

Tuesday, October 22 Game Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET Favorite: Predators (-126)

Predators (-126) Total: 5

5 TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) !

Watch this game on Fubo ! Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!

Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 5 2 3 5 Ryan O’Reilly 5 1 3 4 Jonathan Marchessault 5 1 3 4 Roman Josi 5 0 3 3 Luke Evangelista 5 0 2 2 Bruins Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Cole Koepke 6 3 3 6 Elias Lindholm 6 2 3 5 David Pastrnak 6 4 1 5 Mark Kastelic 6 2 3 5 John Beecher 6 2 3 5

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators vs. Bruins Stat Comparison

The Predators’ two average goals per game add up to 10 total, which makes them the 32nd-ranked scoring team in the league.

On defense, Nashville has allowed 23 goals (4.6 per game) to rank 26th in league action.

The Predators’ offense has the NHL’s 17th-ranked power-play conversion rate (18.75%).

The Bruins’ 21 total goals (3.5 per game) are the eighth-most in the league.

Boston’s 20 total goals given up (3.3 per game) rank 20th in the league.

The Bruins have a 16% power-play conversion rate, the league’s No. 21 percentage.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.