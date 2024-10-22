Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22
Published 4:34 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Brady Skjei, will be on the ice Tuesday versus the Boston Bruins at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:45 PM ET. Does a wager on Skjei interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -166)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -245)
Predators vs. Bruins Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
- Game Time: 8:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- In 5 games, Skjei has averaged 21:19 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -6.
- Skjei has picked up a point in one game.
- Skjei has no points on the power play.
- Skjei averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.
- In one game he has played with a set points prop (out of five opportunities) he’s gone over the prop total.
- He has recorded a single point this season (in five games).
Bruins Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Bruins are allowing 20 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in NHL action.
- With a goal differential of +1, the team is 14th in the league.
- The Bruins have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Skjei vs. Bruins
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Boston
|5
|Games
|0
|1
|Points
|0
|1
|Goals
|0
|0
|Assists
|0
