Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22 Published 4:34 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Brady Skjei, will be on the ice Tuesday versus the Boston Bruins at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:45 PM ET. Does a wager on Skjei interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -166)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -166) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -245)

Predators vs. Bruins Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Game Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Skjei Prop Insights

In 5 games, Skjei has averaged 21:19 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -6.

Skjei has picked up a point in one game.

Skjei has no points on the power play.

Skjei averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.

In one game he has played with a set points prop (out of five opportunities) he’s gone over the prop total.

He has recorded a single point this season (in five games).

Bruins Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Bruins are allowing 20 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in NHL action.

With a goal differential of +1, the team is 14th in the league.

The Bruins have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Bruins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Boston 5 Games 0 1 Points 0 1 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.