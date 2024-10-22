Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22

Published 4:34 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game - October 22

The Nashville Predators, including Brady Skjei, will be on the ice Tuesday versus the Boston Bruins at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:45 PM ET. Does a wager on Skjei interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -166)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -245)

Predators vs. Bruins Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • In 5 games, Skjei has averaged 21:19 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -6.
  • Skjei has picked up a point in one game.
  • Skjei has no points on the power play.
  • Skjei averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.
  • In one game he has played with a set points prop (out of five opportunities) he’s gone over the prop total.
  • He has recorded a single point this season (in five games).

Bruins Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Bruins are allowing 20 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in NHL action.
  • With a goal differential of +1, the team is 14th in the league.
  • The Bruins have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Bruins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Boston
5 Games 0
1 Points 0
1 Goals 0
0 Assists 0

