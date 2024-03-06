Democratic Party Poll Managers
Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Staff Report
The Panola County Democratic Party has made Poll Manager assignments for the March 12
Presidential Primary. The 21 precincts in the county will be worked by the managers with each
place having at least one Receiving and Returning designee.
The Democratic managers will be:
District 1 Precincts:
Como: Brenda Black R/R, Dorothy Barnes, and Anita Scott
Union Fire: Arleane Simpson R/R, Jacky Fonville, and Gary Towns
Sardis Courthouse: Cornelius Gardner R/R, Mary Pride, and Charles Blakely
Sardis Lake Fire: Mattie Spears R/R, Susan Randolph, and Annie B. Perry
District 2 Precincts:
Sardis Library: Lula Palmer R/R, Vervna Lasha Hunter, Deborah Barksdale, and Linda Lee
Pleasant Grove Fire: Lillian Henderson R/R, Gloriatine Hunt, and Louise Hibbler
Longtown Fire: Luvenia Stokes R/R, Dorothy Ruffins, and Bobbie Goings
Crenshaw Fire: Beverly Turman R/R, Vanessa Thompson, and Reta Merrell
Macedonia Concord: Jacqueline Glover R/R, Tatyanna Burgess, and Juanita Burgess
District 3 Precincts:
Pope Hosanna: Barbara Bledsoe R/R, Birdia Cooper, and Mary Sanford
Cliff Finch: Gloria Menzie R/R, Viola Boston, Mary Kate Casey
Courtland Baptist: Patricia Todd R/R, Cecil Mae McGhee, Sarah Pierce, and George Fondren
Tocowa: Sandra Darby R/R, Beverly Pope, Ophelia Ford, and Rosie Brooks
Crowder Water: Keyshanda King R/R, Teresa Coleman, and Arnold Twilley
District 4 Precincts:
Panola Ext Bldg: Sandra Carr R/R, Nancy Carr, and Kelly Butler
Eureka: Ted Burgess R/R, Clara Chapman, Betty Moore, and Lakisa Carr
Black Jack: Gloria Tucker R/R, Darcus Campbell, Kayla Baker Benson, and Feciffinie Watters
Mt Olivet Fire: Mary Murphy R/R, Josephine McCray, and Vernita McDonald
District 5 Precincts:
Batesville Courthouse: Sylvester Rice R/R, Linda Johnson, and Carolyn Siggers
Patton Lane: Nina Kimble R/R, Madisteen Cooper, Janie Battle, and Percy Bruce
Enon Water: Patricia Ferrell R/R, Patricia Harrison, and Bobbie Austin
Resolution Board: Sturleen Hoskins, Carolyn Cauthen, and Coasie Parker