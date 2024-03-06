Democratic Party Poll Managers Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Staff Report

The Panola County Democratic Party has made Poll Manager assignments for the March 12

Presidential Primary. The 21 precincts in the county will be worked by the managers with each

place having at least one Receiving and Returning designee.

The Democratic managers will be:

District 1 Precincts:

Como: Brenda Black R/R, Dorothy Barnes, and Anita Scott

Union Fire: Arleane Simpson R/R, Jacky Fonville, and Gary Towns

Sardis Courthouse: Cornelius Gardner R/R, Mary Pride, and Charles Blakely

Sardis Lake Fire: Mattie Spears R/R, Susan Randolph, and Annie B. Perry

District 2 Precincts:

Sardis Library: Lula Palmer R/R, Vervna Lasha Hunter, Deborah Barksdale, and Linda Lee

Pleasant Grove Fire: Lillian Henderson R/R, Gloriatine Hunt, and Louise Hibbler

Longtown Fire: Luvenia Stokes R/R, Dorothy Ruffins, and Bobbie Goings

Crenshaw Fire: Beverly Turman R/R, Vanessa Thompson, and Reta Merrell

Macedonia Concord: Jacqueline Glover R/R, Tatyanna Burgess, and Juanita Burgess

District 3 Precincts:

Pope Hosanna: Barbara Bledsoe R/R, Birdia Cooper, and Mary Sanford

Cliff Finch: Gloria Menzie R/R, Viola Boston, Mary Kate Casey

Courtland Baptist: Patricia Todd R/R, Cecil Mae McGhee, Sarah Pierce, and George Fondren

Tocowa: Sandra Darby R/R, Beverly Pope, Ophelia Ford, and Rosie Brooks

Crowder Water: Keyshanda King R/R, Teresa Coleman, and Arnold Twilley

District 4 Precincts:

Panola Ext Bldg: Sandra Carr R/R, Nancy Carr, and Kelly Butler

Eureka: Ted Burgess R/R, Clara Chapman, Betty Moore, and Lakisa Carr

Black Jack: Gloria Tucker R/R, Darcus Campbell, Kayla Baker Benson, and Feciffinie Watters

Mt Olivet Fire: Mary Murphy R/R, Josephine McCray, and Vernita McDonald

District 5 Precincts:

Batesville Courthouse: Sylvester Rice R/R, Linda Johnson, and Carolyn Siggers

Patton Lane: Nina Kimble R/R, Madisteen Cooper, Janie Battle, and Percy Bruce

Enon Water: Patricia Ferrell R/R, Patricia Harrison, and Bobbie Austin

Resolution Board: Sturleen Hoskins, Carolyn Cauthen, and Coasie Parker