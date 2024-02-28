Postal assault draws 96 month sentence

Published 3:30 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

By Staff reports

News Release
A Clarksdale resident was sentenced last to serve the statutory maximum sentence of eight years
in prison following his conviction for assaulting a U.S. Postal carrier.
According to court documents, John Scott, 21 years old, assaulted a U.S. Postal carrier and
attempted to force the carrier to perform oral sex on February 11, 2023. Scott was arrested that
day and has remained in Federal custody since.
On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills ordered Scott to serve 96 months in prison
followed by three years of supervised release. He also recommended that the U.S. Bureau of
Prisons evaluate Scott for sexual dangerousness under Federal law.

