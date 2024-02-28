Ballots set for March 12 primary Published 10:00 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Staff Report

Mississippi will hold its presidential primaries on Tuesday, March 12, a week later than Super Tuesday,

the day that 16 states will have their primaries, and generally the balloting that determines each party’s

nominee for the November general election.

In Panola County, the Democratic primary ballot will have no choices for voters, as President Joe Biden

is the only candidate for President, Ty Pinkins is the only candidate for U.S. Senate, and incumbent Rep.

Bennie Thompson is the lone contender for the 2nd Congressional District seat in the House of

Representatives.

On the Republican side, the ballot will have the names of Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy,

and former President Donald Trump.

Next week’s edition of The Panolian will have sample ballots from each party, and a list of poll managers

for the primary.

Both DeSantis and Ramaswamy have suspended their campaigns (before the ballot as approved) and

Haley may no longer be in the race for the Republican nomination by March 12, depending on her

performance nationally on Super Tuesday.

Republicans do have choices for the open Senate and House seats.

In the Senate, incumbent Sen. Roger Wicker, first elected in 2007, has strong opposition from two

candidates, Ghannon Burton and Dan Eubanks.

Burton is a retired colonel from the U.S. Air Force, who had considerable combate and instruction

experience in a 30 year career.

Eubanks has served in the MS House of Representatives for eight years, representing DeSoto County.

In the 2nd District House race, Ron Eller, Andrew Scott Smith, and Taylor Turcotte have all qualified to

run for the Republican nomination to face Rep. Thompson in the general election.