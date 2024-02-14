Tommy Reynolds is Water Valley’s new mayor Published 4:03 pm Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Water Valley has a new mayor.

Former State Representative Thomas “Tommy” U. Reynolds won the mayoral special election Tuesday in the city of Water Valley with 599 votes, according to unofficial results.

Other candidates were Ron M. Hart with 183 votes, and Terry L. Rockette with 64.

Reynolds replaces former Mayor Donald Gray who resigned after being elected the Chancery Clerk for Yalobusha.

Reynolds served in the House of Representatives as Yalobusha County’s rep for 44 years — from 1980 through 2023.

During his campaign, Reynolds said he wants to improve schools, create jobs, reinvest in infrastructure, provide better parks and activities for children and more.

Reynolds will serve for the next 16 months, the length of time remaining in Grey’s term. He will have to run again the general city election in May 2025.