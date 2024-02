JH Girls Win District Published 10:13 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

The North Delta School Junior High Lady Green Wave defeated Kirk 33-29 on Jan. 29 to win the MAIS District championship. Freshman Green Wave players include Shelby Vitry, Aubrey Claire Flautt, Ella Rivers, North Delta Head Coach Frank Miller, Laney Taylor, Anna Clay Worsham and Lila Ray Mabus.