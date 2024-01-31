Restaurant inspection grades Published 11:52 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Staff report

The Mississippi Department of Health conducted 13 food service inspections in Panola

County between Jan. 1 and Jan. 28 with all receiving A grades.

Restaurants and other food facilities are required to display their inspection results with a

letter grade to clearly communicate the most recent Health Department inspection.

The A, B or C rating reflects whether critical violations were found and corrected. This grading system appears in all restaurants, as well as food facilities such as school cafeterias, daycare centers, and cafes and bars where food is sold.

“A” grade means the facility inspection found no critical violations. “B” grade means critical violations were found but corrected under the supervision of the inspecting environmentalist.No further corrective actions are required. “C” grade means critical violations were found, but some or all were not corrected during the inspection. The facility will be re-inspected, and all violations must be corrected in a time period not to exceed 10 days.

The Panola County facilities receiving A grades in the latest inspections were:

Snack Shack, Taco Bell, Windy City Grille, America’s Best Value Inn, Rodeway Inn Sardis,

Amma Inc. dba Days Inn, Decorator’s Delight, M&N Snack Bar, Zaxby’s, Weston Catering, Diversicare of Batesville, Batesville Raceway 2 and Mike Food and Gas.