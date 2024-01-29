Ann Hubbard Roberts, 94 Published 4:51 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

Ann Hubbard Roberts, 94, passed away peacefully at Azalea Commons in Batesville, on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. She was born on June 23, 1929, to Floy Helmes Hubbard and Glynn Hubbard.

Ann was active in the life of the church at First Baptist Church in Batesville where she faithfully served as a Sunday School teacher for youth and adults for many years. She touched many lives with her warm smile and constant prayers. She was truly a prayer warrior and a blessing to all who knew her. Ann was a mentor and friend who enjoyed teaching adults to read. She loved being outdoors and working in her yard. Most of all, Ann was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her family.

Left to cherish her memory is her family, which includes one son, Paul (P.R.) Roberts (Jill); one grandson, Brent Roberts (Candie); and three great-grandchildren, Miles, Mathis, and Mercer Roberts. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, D.R. Roberts; parents, Floy and Glynn Hubbard; sisters, Arnetta Fredrick, Elizabeth Mills, and Mary Frances Fancher; brothers, Doug Hubbard, Bill Hubbard, Hal Hubbard, and Cecil Hubbard.

Funeral service was Monday, Jan. 29, at First Baptist Church with interment at Magnolia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ann’s memory to First Baptist Church Batesville, 104 Panola Street, Batesville, MS 38606 or Gideon’s Bibles at The Gideons International Processing Center, PO Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.

Dickins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Roberts family during this time of sadness.