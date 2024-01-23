MDWFP seeks conservation officer applications
Published 3:20 pm Tuesday, January 23, 2024
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks is now accepting applications for the next Law Enforcement Cadet Class. Availability of Law Enforcement Cadet positions can be found on the Mississippi State Personnel Board website.
MDWFP is looking for qualified candidates to fill positions across Mississippi. The deadline to apply is Saturday, Feb. 13.
Preferred qualifications of a conservation officer include the following:
- Must be at least 21 years of age
- Must have successfully completed 64 semester hours at an accredited community college or university.
- Or has an associate degree from an accredited community college.
- Or has passed the Law Enforcement Academy and has at least two years of experience in law enforcement.
- Must have neither a conviction nor a plea of guilty or nolo contender for a felony or a misdemeanor involving moral turpitude.
- Must have not been discharged under conditions other than honorable from any branch of the U.S. armed forces.
- Must receive a favorable background investigation report.
- Upon appointment and on a scheduled basis, pass a physical conducted by a licensed physician and meet minimum physical qualification standards.
- Upon appointment and/or random selection, pass an alcohol/drug test conducted by a certified laboratory.
The mission of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks is “to conserve and enhance Mississippi’s wildlife, fisheries, and parks; provide quality outdoor recreation, and engage the public in natural resource conservation.” Conservation officers help ensure compliance with the state’s game and fish laws, but they also serve as public relations representatives and teachers in the field because they have direct contact with hunters, fishermen, other outdoor participants and field observers.
For questions, contact the law enforcement bureau office at lerecruitment@wfp.ms.gov. For more information regarding hunting, fishing or boating regulations in Mississippi, visit www.mdwfp.com or call 601-432-2400.