How to Watch MLB Baseball on Tuesday, July 23: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 7:18 am Tuesday, July 23, 2024

The Philadelphia Phillies versus the Minnesota Twins is a game to catch on a Tuesday MLB slate that has plenty of exciting contests.

Here you can find info on live coverage of all of today’s MLB action.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – July 23

St. Louis Cardinals (52-48) at Pittsburgh Pirates (51-49)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Paul Skenes (6-0, 1.9 ERA)

Paul Skenes (6-0, 1.9 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Lance Lynn (5-4, 4.39 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (60-39) at Miami Marlins (35-65)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSFL

TV Channel: BSFL

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Kyle Tyler (0-0, 0 ERA)

Kyle Tyler (0-0, 0 ERA) Orioles Starter: Albert Suarez (5-3, 2.82 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (50-51) at Cleveland Guardians (59-40)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSDET

TV Channel: BSDET

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry (0-2, 5.19 ERA)

Xzavion Curry (0-2, 5.19 ERA) Tigers Starter: TBA

San Diego Padres (52-50) at Washington Nationals (47-53)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN2

TV Channel: MASN2

When: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: TBA

TBA Padres Starter: Randy Vasquez (2-5, 4.57 ERA)

New York Mets (51-48) at New York Yankees (60-42)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: YES

TV Channel: YES

When: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Luis Gil (10-5, 3.17 ERA)

Luis Gil (10-5, 3.17 ERA) Mets Starter: José Quintana (4-6, 4.13 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (50-50) at Toronto Blue Jays (45-54)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSUN

TV Channel: BSSUN

When: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos (8-7, 4.01 ERA)

José Berríos (8-7, 4.01 ERA) Rays Starter: Shawn Armstrong (2-2, 5.91 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (48-53) at Atlanta Braves (54-45)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSO

TV Channel: BSSO

When: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Chris Sale (13-3, 2.7 ERA)

Chris Sale (13-3, 2.7 ERA) Reds Starter: TBA

Philadelphia Phillies (63-37) at Minnesota Twins (55-44)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSN

TV Channel: BSN

When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: Simeon Woods Richardson (3-1, 3.51 ERA)

Simeon Woods Richardson (3-1, 3.51 ERA) Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (10-4, 2.7 ERA)

Milwaukee Brewers (57-43) at Chicago Cubs (49-53)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSWI

TV Channel: BSWI

When: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon (7-4, 3.1 ERA)

Jameson Taillon (7-4, 3.1 ERA) Brewers Starter: Colin Rea (9-3, 3.77 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (27-75) at Texas Rangers (48-52)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

When: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Jon Gray (4-4, 3.96 ERA)

Jon Gray (4-4, 3.96 ERA) White Sox Starter: Garrett Crochet (6-6, 3.02 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (51-50) at Kansas City Royals (56-45)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ARID

TV Channel: ARID

When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Alec Marsh (7-6, 4.52 ERA)

Alec Marsh (7-6, 4.52 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Jordan Montgomery (6-5, 6.44 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (53-46) at Colorado Rockies (37-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NESN

TV Channel: NESN

When: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Ty Blach (3-5, 5.46 ERA)

Ty Blach (3-5, 5.46 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Cooper Criswell (3-4, 4.5 ERA)

Houston Astros (52-48) at Oakland Athletics (40-62)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SCHN

TV Channel: SCHN

When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California Athletics Starter: Osvaldo Bido (1-1, 3.44 ERA)

Osvaldo Bido (1-1, 3.44 ERA) Astros Starter: Jake Bloss (0-0, 4.7 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (43-57) at Seattle Mariners (53-49)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert (6-5, 2.79 ERA)

Logan Gilbert (6-5, 2.79 ERA) Angels Starter: José Soriano (5-7, 3.71 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (48-53) at Los Angeles Dodgers (60-41)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

When: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Landon Knack (1-2, 3.23 ERA)

Landon Knack (1-2, 3.23 ERA) Giants Starter: Jordan Hicks (4-6, 3.79 ERA)

