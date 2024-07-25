How to Watch MLB Baseball on Thursday, July 25: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 1:18 am Thursday, July 25, 2024

The Atlanta Braves versus the New York Mets is a game to watch on a Thursday MLB schedule that has a lot of compelling matchups.

Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.

You will find information on live coverage of today’s MLB action right here.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – July 25

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

San Diego Padres (54-50) at Washington Nationals (47-55)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin (2-9, 5.35 ERA)

Patrick Corbin (2-9, 5.35 ERA) Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (9-8, 3.76 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (60-41) at Miami Marlins (37-65)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Roddery Munoz (1-5, 5.14 ERA)

Roddery Munoz (1-5, 5.14 ERA) Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (10-4, 2.38 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (50-53) at Cleveland Guardians (61-40)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams (0-2, 4.5 ERA)

Gavin Williams (0-2, 4.5 ERA) Tigers Starter: Reese Olson (4-8, 3.23 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (27-77) at Texas Rangers (50-52)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer (1-3, 3.99 ERA)

Max Scherzer (1-3, 3.99 ERA) White Sox Starter: Jonathan Cannon (1-4, 4.58 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (51-51) at Toronto Blue Jays (46-55)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (8-8, 3.71 ERA)

Chris Bassitt (8-8, 3.71 ERA) Rays Starter: Taj Bradley (5-4, 2.63 ERA)

Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+

San Francisco Giants (48-54) at Los Angeles Dodgers (61-41)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw (0-0, 0 ERA)

Clayton Kershaw (0-0, 0 ERA) Giants Starter: Logan Webb (7-8, 3.59 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (54-46) at New York Mets (53-48)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York Mets Starter: Luis Severino (7-3, 3.58 ERA)

Luis Severino (7-3, 3.58 ERA) Braves Starter: Chris Sale (13-3, 2.7 ERA)

Oakland Athletics (41-63) at Los Angeles Angels (45-57)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California Angels Starter: Kenny Rosenberg (0-0, 6.3 ERA)

Kenny Rosenberg (0-0, 6.3 ERA) Athletics Starter: Ross Stripling (1-9, 5.82 ERA)

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.