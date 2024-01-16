Genece Weaver Groner, 75 Published 7:28 am Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Genece Weaver Groner, 75, passed away, Thursday evening, Jan. 11, 2024, at her home in Pontotoc.

Funeral services were held Sunday, Jan. 14, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment at Forrest Memorial Park. Those honored to serve as pallbearers included Josh Gillespie, Chris Stewart, Chris Black, Chris Weaver, Daniel Woods, and Billy Woods, III.

Genece was born on May 6, 1948 to the late J.W. Weaver and Jimmie Lavell Washington Weaver in Marks. She worked as a factory worker for most of her life and was of United Pentecostal faith. Genece loved playing softball and watching her kids and grandkids play sports. She also loved animals, especially birds and found joy in bird watching. She enjoyed a “game night” of cards or dice and watching game shows on television. Genece truly enjoyed life for what it was.

The family she leaves behind to cherish her memory include her children, Barbara Woods Sappington (Jeremey), Teresa McDonald (Jeremy), and Billy Woods, Jr. (Linda) all of Pontotoc; two sisters, Linda Faye Woods of Batesville, and Shelia Heafner of Arkansas; one brother, James Weaver (Pam) of Batesville; 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Gene Groner.