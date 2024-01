Calvert Business Growing Published 11:13 pm Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Calvert & Company began the New Year with an addition as Steve Calvert welcomed his nephew Hunter Calvert to the Tax & Accounting business on Hwy. 51. Steve Calvert bought the longtime Batesville business from his mentor Raymond Belk in January 2020. Hunter is a Panola County native and attended North Delta School.

