Christmas Meals Served at Coles Point FD Published 11:31 am Thursday, December 28, 2023

Members of the Coles Point Volunteer Fire Department spent Christmas Eve morning frying turkeys and preparing other dishes for a community meal served to anyone in the area without means for a holiday meal. The fire department also collected boxed and canned food items they distributed to needy families on Sunday. Pictured are some of the volunteers who worked on the project, including (front, from left) Terry Moss, Vanessa Farrell, Dawson Holley, Stewart Webb, Doris Wheatley, James Wheatley, (back) Trey Jeffords, Andrew Laws, and Jim O’Bryan.