Body found hanging at Batesville Mounds Published 5:53 pm Saturday, December 23, 2023

The body of a male subject was found hanging from a tree at Batesville Mounds Saturday afternoon. Early reports indicate the man had been at the location for at least a day.

A walker or jogger using the Mounds walking tracks called authorities after seeing the body about 4:30 p.m. Sources told the newspaper the body was that of a white male, and had evidently been at the scene “for a while.”

Police said there is no reason for the general public to be alarmed.

Initial reports said there were no obvious signs of foul play, but those details will not be available until investigators make a preliminary statement. Because of the Christmas holiday, additional information may not be released until next week.

Coroner Gracie Grant-Gulledge has not yet released the name of the person found, nor his age or any known address.

Batesville Mounds is a popular exercise and nature walk area for Panola County residents. The Mounds was recently approved for a major facility upgrade, including pavilion, small museum, and restrooms.

The Mounds is located less than a half-mile from I-55 and signs advertising its location are on the interstate both north and south of the exit ramp at mile marker 243 where Love’s Travel Stop is located.