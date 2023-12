Junior Civitan Club Delivers Gifts Published 10:35 am Thursday, December 21, 2023

Members of the South Panola High School Junior Civitan Club recently presented gift bags to

residents of Diversicare and Sardis Nursing Home for Christmas. Pictured are (from left)

Emmanuel Smith, Jakerrian Lee, Mattie Allen, Brandon Adair, Aaliyah Fairbee, Galayshia Davis,

Mrs. Mariam Johnson, sponsor, Selve Lloyd, Sariyah Mitchell, Harlee Smith, Trumyjah Turner,

and Mrs. Melissa Towles, co-sponsor. (Contributed)