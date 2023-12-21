Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 10:27 am Thursday, December 21, 2023

Dec. 12

6:24 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 49 year old male with abdominal pain.

9:33 a.m. – Everett St., fire alarm, caller advises there is no fire but he can’t stop the alarm.

12:21 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 50 year old male with abdominal pain.

2:52 p.m. – Lakewood Dr., Cracker Barrel, 86 year old female has fallen.

5:31 p.m. – Claude St., 78 year old female with shortness of breath.

Dec. 13

8:34 a.m. – Turtle Creek Dr., 81 year old male with neck and back pain.

3:51 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., 21 year old male with leg pain.

7:24 p.m. – Bethlehem Rd., multi-vehicle accident, roadway is clear, BPD and Lifeguard en

route.

Dec. 14

6:55 a.m. – Hadorn Rd., 61 year old subject with chest and arm pain.

10:25 a.m. – Lakewood Dr., Cracker Barrel, subject is having chest pains.

11:43 a.m. – Jackson St., 63 year old female is unresponsive.

2:28 p.m. – Hwy. 35N, area of the airport, grass fire.

3:46 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Dodge’s Store, vehicle accident, unknown injuries.

11:15 p.m. – Noble St., small fire in the ditch.

Dec. 15

8:33 a.m. – Bradford St., 59 year old male advises he can’t walk.

Dec. 16

5:49 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, First Security Bank area, vehicle accident with injuries.

9:23 p.m. – Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, fire alarm.

Dec. 17

9:39 a.m. – Acorn Lane, security company medical call, no other information available.

4:29 p.m. – Della St., residential fire alarm.

11:11 p.m. – Draper St., 80 year old female with pain all over.

Dec. 18

7:36 a.m. – Claude St., male subject has altered state of consciousness, subject is running down

the street.

10:50 a.m. – Vance St., 26 year old female has medical emergency.

11:50 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, Blue Sky station, female subject having a seizure, SO deputy is on scene.

8:49 p.m. – Eureka Road & Pine Lodge Road, vehicle accident, no injuries, roadway is not

blocked.