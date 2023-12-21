Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log
Published 10:27 am Thursday, December 21, 2023
Dec. 12
6:24 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 49 year old male with abdominal pain.
9:33 a.m. – Everett St., fire alarm, caller advises there is no fire but he can’t stop the alarm.
12:21 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 50 year old male with abdominal pain.
2:52 p.m. – Lakewood Dr., Cracker Barrel, 86 year old female has fallen.
5:31 p.m. – Claude St., 78 year old female with shortness of breath.
Dec. 13
8:34 a.m. – Turtle Creek Dr., 81 year old male with neck and back pain.
3:51 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., 21 year old male with leg pain.
7:24 p.m. – Bethlehem Rd., multi-vehicle accident, roadway is clear, BPD and Lifeguard en
route.
Dec. 14
6:55 a.m. – Hadorn Rd., 61 year old subject with chest and arm pain.
10:25 a.m. – Lakewood Dr., Cracker Barrel, subject is having chest pains.
11:43 a.m. – Jackson St., 63 year old female is unresponsive.
2:28 p.m. – Hwy. 35N, area of the airport, grass fire.
3:46 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Dodge’s Store, vehicle accident, unknown injuries.
11:15 p.m. – Noble St., small fire in the ditch.
Dec. 15
8:33 a.m. – Bradford St., 59 year old male advises he can’t walk.
Dec. 16
5:49 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, First Security Bank area, vehicle accident with injuries.
9:23 p.m. – Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, fire alarm.
Dec. 17
9:39 a.m. – Acorn Lane, security company medical call, no other information available.
4:29 p.m. – Della St., residential fire alarm.
11:11 p.m. – Draper St., 80 year old female with pain all over.
Dec. 18
7:36 a.m. – Claude St., male subject has altered state of consciousness, subject is running down
the street.
10:50 a.m. – Vance St., 26 year old female has medical emergency.
11:50 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, Blue Sky station, female subject having a seizure, SO deputy is on scene.
8:49 p.m. – Eureka Road & Pine Lodge Road, vehicle accident, no injuries, roadway is not
blocked.