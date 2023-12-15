Shots fired during attempted robbery at Citgo store Published 9:42 am Friday, December 15, 2023

1 of 5

Batesville police are searching for the person who robbed the Citgo convenience store on Hwy. 6 just before 6:30 a.m. Friday. City surveillance cameras captured images of the getaway vehicle and investigators are comparing footage from other cameras and tag readers around the city to determine where it left the city limits.

Chief of Police Kerry Pittman said he believes the assailant fled the city immediately, but officers have a good photo of the suspect from the store’s cameras. Pittman said that photo will be released this morning to media outlets and posted on the department’s Facebook page.

Reports of gunshots at the store circulated around the city quickly. Several school teachers reported shots fired as they were traveling on Hwy. 6 to their respective school buildings.

Pittman confirmed that the owner of the store fired nine shots at the vehicle. Investigators are unsure how many hit the getaway car.

“We would prefer that people in that situation not fire at the vehicle, especially in a busy location like that on Highway 6, but people do have the right to defend themselves and protect their property,” Pittman said. “As officers we are concerned when shots miss. That bullet is going somewhere and then it becomes a public safety issue.”

Pittman said the department will give an update when more information is available and when an arrest is made.