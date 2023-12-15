Richard Smith, 84 Published 12:06 pm Friday, December 15, 2023

Richard Smith, 84, passed away Tuesday morning, Dec. 12, 2023, at the Holly Springs Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

A graveside service for Richard will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home prior to the service.

Richard was born on Aug. 13, 1939, to the late Lloyd R. Smith and Willa Mina Mathew Smith in Sacramento, CA. He worked as a Chief Engineer of the M/V Dixie Avenger for Dixie Carriers, INC. out of Harvey, LA, with his last riverboat adventure being to Anchorage, Alaska and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Batesville.

He was a dedicated member of the Batesville Civitan club and served as president for the 2008-2009 year. Richard enjoyed hunting and traveling, but his true joy came from keeping up with his grandchildren, whom brought him so much happiness.

The family left behind to cherish his memory include his two daughters, Susan Smith Berryhill (Andy) of Batesville, and Dorothy Carol Rowzee (Jeff) of Florence; and two grandchildren children, Andrea Glynn Berryhill and Clayton Matthew Sibley (Amanda), and numerous nieces and nephews.

Richard is preceded in death by his wife, Martha Sutton Smith; and a daughter, Kathy Strickland.