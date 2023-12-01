Property Transfers Published 12:36 pm Friday, December 1, 2023

Property transfers between Nov. 20 – 22, 2023, as recorded with the Panola County

Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Sheila Ann Perkins and Ronald Clay Perkins to Sheila Ann Perkins, Lot 151 of Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

Paul Ernest LaPlante, Jr. and Katrina Marie Clark to Anthony Kevin Ross and Anne Marie Ross, A fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 18, the Southeast Quarter of Section 7, the Northwest Quarter of Section 17, and the Southwest Quarter of Section 8, all in Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Susan Waldrup Hardy, Christine Waldrup Upchurch and Jennifer Lynn Waldrup to Constance Parrot Waldrup, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Lawrence Properties, LLC to WT Properties, LLC, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

The Estate of William Dalrymple to Wilco Holdings, LLC, Lot 1, Block 2, Batesville.

Scott P. Smith to Wilson Howard Netterville and Allison T. Netterville, The Northwest Quarter, Southwest Quarter and Northeast Quarter of the Southwet Quarter; the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter and the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 14 Township 10, Range 7 West.

Scott P. Smith to Wilson Howard Netterville and Allison T. Netterville, Parts of Section 15, Township 10, Range 7 West.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Wintrust Mortgage, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Estate of J.W. Cosby, Jr. to B.J. Jones, A part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 7, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Billie Faulkner Marshall to Billie Faulkner Marshall, Lot 310, 2nd Addition, Westmoreland Heights Subdivision.

Mitchell D. Camp and Jessica Camp to Brian Mills and Chelsea Mills, 385 Hartzell Road, Courtland.

First Judicial District

Charles Powers to Elnoria Powers, Part of the West Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 7 South, Range 5 West.

R.L. Powers to Elnoria Powers, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 7 South, Range 5 West.

Carl Powers to Elnoria Powers, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 7 South, Range 5 West.

Rosalind Davis to Elnoria Powers, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 7 South, Range 5 West.

James Keith McCoy and Patricia H. McCoy to Michael David Jenkins and Jennifer Jenkins, A part of the Northeast Quarter and Northwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Justin B. Dabbs to Justin B. Dabbs and Sharon K. Dabbs, A parcel containing 5.0 acres, more or less, in the Northeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Leigh McGregor to Leigh McGregor and Samuel Scott, The Southeast Quarter and the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 7, Range 9.

Scarlet Investments, LLC to Aedrea LeShaun Ellis, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Verna B. Cook Michelle Cook-Roberson to William J. Wilbourn, A part of Block 9, Sardis.

Henry Powers to Elnoria Powers, Southeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 7 South, Range 5 West.