Oakleigh Lynn Varnell, 5 Published 7:22 am Friday, November 24, 2023

Oakleigh Lynn Varnell, 5, of Sardis, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, Nov. 26, at 2 p.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Oakleigh was born April 9, 2018 to Justen William Varnell and Alysen Danielle Hurst in Batesville.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Sherry Varnell.

The family she leaves to cherish her memory include her parents, Alysen Hurst (Jason), of Sardis, Justen William Varnell, of Morrilton, AR, four siblings, Remington Anderson, of Sardis, Marley Hurst, of Sardis, Layla Stevenson, of Batesville, and Kenzley Stevenson, of Batesville, her maternal grandparents, Joann and Michael Hurst, of Sardis, her paternal grandfather, Mike Varnell, of Morrilton, AR, her maternal great-grandfather, Jimmy Bilbro, of Sarah, her paternal great-grandfather, Harlan Simmons, of Morrilton, AR, three aunts, Amber Hurst, of St. Charles, AR, Jenny Arbuckle (Chris), of Batesville, and Mandi Goss (Keith), of Pea Ridge, AR, and two uncles, Charles Moon, of St. Charles, AR and Dan Stevenson, of Limo, OH.