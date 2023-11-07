Justice Dept. will monitor polls in Panola County Tuesday; 1 of 2 counties in Miss. chosen for observation Published 7:02 am Tuesday, November 7, 2023

WASHINGTON – The Justice Department announced Monday that it plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in several jurisdictions for the Nov. 7 general election.

The department will assign federal observers to monitor the election in Union County, New Jersey, to observe the county’s compliance with the Voting Rights Act.

Earlier this year, a federal court approved a consent decree to resolve the department’s claims under Section 203 and 208 of the Voting Rights Act regarding the availability of election assistance and materials in Spanish for Spanish-speaking voters with limited English proficiency in Union County. The consent decree authorizes federal observers to monitor election day activities in the county’s polling places.

For this election, the Civil Rights Division will also monitor for compliance with the federal voting rights laws on Election Day in the following jurisdictions: Pawtucket and Woonsocket, Rhode Island; Madison County and Panola County, Mississippi; and Prince William County, Virginia.

The Civil Rights Division enforces the federal voting rights laws that protect the rights of all citizens to access the ballot. The division regularly deploys its staff to monitor for compliance with the federal civil rights laws in elections in communities all across the country. In addition, the division also deploys federal observers from the Office of Personnel Management, where authorized by federal court order.

The Civil Rights Division’s Voting Section enforces the civil provisions of federal statutes that protect the right to vote, including the Voting Rights Act, the National Voter Registration Act, the Help America Vote Act, the Civil Rights Acts and the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act.

Civil Rights Division personnel is also available to receive complaints from the public related to possible violations of federal voting rights laws by a complaint form on the department’s website at civilrights.justice.gov/ or by telephone toll-free at 800-253-3931.

Visit www.justice.gov/crt/ voting-section for more information about the Voting Rights Act and other federal voting rights laws.

More information about the federal civil rights laws is available at the Civil Rights Division’s website at justice.gov/crt.