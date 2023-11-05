New EP from Christian Singer/Songwriter Coulter Clement released Nov. 3 Published 8:10 am Sunday, November 5, 2023

Aspiring Christian Singer/Songwriter, Coulter Clement, has released his new four-song EP, “What’s Stopping Me?”

The songs share moments of Clement’s life as he discovers the true freedom found in Christ. Listen as he journeys to discover what is stopping him. It is available on all streaming platforms now.

Dreaming big is nothing new for Coulter Clement. Growing up in the small town of Water Valley, this Christian singer/songwriter has jumped on every opportunity that has come his way. Leading worship and playing at local events became his normal, and his heart for music only continued to grow. The now 22-year-old musician and college student cannot imagine a day in his life without music being on his mind.

His authentic voice and enthusiasm for the Lord and life have gained him recognition from artists such as Reba McEntire, Matthew West, CAIN, and more. Drawing inspiration from mainstream pop and CCM artists like Ben Rector and NEEDTOBREATHE, his music aims to spread that same hope and message.

Coulter Clement’s new EP, “What’s Stopping Me?”, is out now! Listen on all platforms!

Click here to listen to Coulter on Spotify.

Click here to listen to Coulter on Apple Music.

Click here to follow Coulter on social media.