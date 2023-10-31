Elizabeth “Libba” Brame Byrd Published 12:29 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Elizabeth “Libba” Brame Byrd, 77, went home to Jesus on April 26th, 2023, surrounded by family at the Azalea Commons in Batesville, Mississippi. Libba had courageously fought Alzheimer’s disease for almost seven years.

Libba’s Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, April 29th, at the First United Methodist Church of Batesville.

Libba was born on December 16, 1945, in Meridian, Mississippi, to the late Julius deYampert Brame and Ann Whitten Brame of Batesville. Libba grew up in Batesville and graduated from South Panola High School, where she was a class favorite, voted “Most Beautiful”, and a majorette in the band. After high school, she attended the Gulf Park College for Women in Gulfport. She was a Mississippi Lions All-State Band alumna. Libba delighted in music and fashion throughout her life.

Many citizens of Batesville will recall Libba’s kindness and helpfulness during her time as the receptionist at City Hall. Before serving the City of Batesville, she worked at Batesville Elementary School as a teacher’s assistant. Prior to that, she lived in Madison, MS, and Winona, MS, for several years where she worked at various schools and clothing stores. She easily made friends wherever she went and was loyal and caring to all. She loved all people, old and young, and treated all people with consistent joyful kindness. Libba brought out the best in people, and the community loved her.

Libba was a dedicated Christian with exceptional faith and a yearning for Jesus. She and her husband Ellis were members of the First United Methodist Church in Batesville. Libba enjoyed Explorers Bible studies and all activities of the church. She was a joyful servant as long as she was able.

Family was very important to Libba, and she was active in the lives of all her children and grandchildren. The family she leaves behind to cherish her memory is her husband, Edward Ellis Byrd, her son Ernest Levi “Lee” Garner III (Beth) of Batesville, her daughter Ann “Whit” Whitten Bright (Shane) of Nesbit, MS, and her brother Wesley Whitten Brame of Batesville. She leaves behind seven grandchildren, Ernest Levi Garner IV (fiancé Kristen), Miles Whitten Garner, Sloan Elle Garner, deYampert Brame Garner II (Jordan), McKinley Carter Garner (Ashlie), Preston Shane Bright, and Ainsley Elizabeth Bright.

Libba was preceded in death by her parents Julius deYampert Brame Junior and Ann Whitten Brame and her son deYampert “Dee” Brame Garner. She was also preceded in death by her maternal grandparents John Wesley Whitten and Elizabeth Price Whitten and paternal grandparents Julius deYampert Brame and Vannie Blair Brame.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 797, Batesville, MS, or The Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Elizabeth B. Byrd: https://tinyurl.com/libbabyrd. Wells Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.