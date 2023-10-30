Wilma J. “Jackie” Cox, 73 Published 1:14 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

Wilma J. “Jackie” Cox, 73, passed away at her sister’s home on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.

Service arrangements will be announced once finalized by the family.

Jackie was born Dec. 1, 1949, to the late William Howard Cox and Hortense Marshall Cox in Marks. She retired from Panola Mills where she worked as a seamstress. Jackie was of the Baptist faith. Although Jackie never married or had children, she adored her nieces and nephews. She also liked to go hunting.

Jackie is survived by two sisters, Shirley Ann Cox Walters and Peggy Lynn Cox Irwin.