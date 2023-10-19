SPHS Class of ’65 enjoys reunion luncheon; shares old class photo from ’51-52 school year Published 8:33 am Thursday, October 19, 2023

Members, spouses, and friends of the South Panola High School Class of ‘65 gathered for a luncheon on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church. There were 50 people in attendance, including 36 class members and two teachers. Pictured are (front, from left) Tommy Brown, James Lee Butts, Thomas Clayton, Winfred Lawrence, Vic Wardlaw, Sue Webb Williford, Terry McCullar, Judy Kornegay Houston, Frances Benson (teacher), Ben Benson (spouse), Betty Bowden Reid, Joyce McMinn Snider, Jean Rutherford, Carolyn Meacham Ferrell, (second row) Danny Keenum, Don Locke (teacher), Harvey Byars, Flip Phillips, Janice Helms Wardlaw, Bonnie Gray Johnson, Janice Sparks Barrett, Sandra Hyland Copeland, Cathy Coker Johnson, Kay Millikin Riales, Sylvia Wright Hadinger, Carolyn Maddux Anderson, Kaye Parker Smythe, Ronnie Darby, David Cole, Pat McMinn Hardy, (back row) Hayward Lee Harmon, Ronald Carrback, Robbie House, Buddy Wagner, Keith Ales, Houston Magee, James McCachren, Jim Pitcock, and Len Jones. Photo courtesy of Mayor Hal Ferrell.

From 1951-52

This photo, provided by Carolyn Ferrell, was taken in the 1951-52 school year and is the same class pictured above in last Friday’s reunion luncheon for the graduating class of South Panola in 1965. From left, the children that are able to be identified are Carl Ray Turner, Charlie Turner, Carolyn Meacham, Carolyn Maddux, Miss Mamie Jeffries, Lynn Jones, ????, James Horace Finnie, (in front) Tommy Griffis, Flip Phillips, Linda Butts, and Durwood Gordon. Miss Mamie lived modestly in two rooms of an old house on Thomas Street facing the railroad tracks, almost directly across from Johnson Street.