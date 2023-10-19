Claudette Ruth Sals McGehee, 61 Published 2:30 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

Claudette Ruth Sals McGehee, 61, of Batesville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023 at her home.

The family will hold a memorial service at Wells Funeral Home at a later date and details will be announced once finalized.

Claudette was born Sept. 21, 1962 to the late Arthur G. Sals and Violet L. Van Sals in Illinois. Claudette was a homemaker to her children and her beloved husband. She was a member of Adonai Church in Water Valley.

The family she leaves to cherish her memory include her husband, Jake Roberson McGehee, Sr., of Batesville, two children, Jessica Grace McGehee Gray, of Haughton, LA and Jake Roberson McGehee, Jr. (Kiana), of Bucyrus, OH, and eight grandchildren, Gracey Len Gray, Jacob Scott Gray, Evelyn Isabell Gray, Dariana Marie Perry, Brayden William Raymond Perry, Jake Roberson McGehee, III, Chelsey Ranae Claudette McGehee, and Montana Rose McGehee.